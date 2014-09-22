From Average Joe to Pro in no time!
I have successfully launched several Amazon Stores, in various industries. From complete creations to total re-vamps, even though I was sometimes never familiar with the industry it never stopped me from replicating my success.
When my journey began it was in the life science industry, a complete store creation from 0 SKUS to over 1,000 in less than a year, from $0 monthly to $100k month a year in.
This was a re-vamp and alternate marketplace re-vamps/launches. What started with several handful of SKUs doing less than $25k/month quickly became over $100k/monthly revenue across several marketplaces with a lot of room to grow
This was my biggest success, a re-vamp and new creation on one marketplace Amazon. I was able to grow a $60k/monthly store to over $140k/monthly revenue before factoring in the just born secondary store, which on it's own is doing a solid $20k/monthly revenue.
This E-Book is designed to give you a small roadmap, into selling on Amazon.
Some key things that I always look out for & that helped me get started.
This is best suited for those who are brand new into selling, who just started and those who are trying to hire a consultant.
This will cover everything in the Intro book, as well as specific details pertaining to listing creation, SEO and other very valuable pieces of information.
Things that I've used to replicate multiple $100k/monthly revenue generating Amazon businesses.
I know sometimes you want things done the right way and we can agree to that. Whether or not you decide to use my skill set is completely up to you, I wrote the E-books to give everyone an opportunityto learn but if you still feel like you need more you will be able to book me for a 1 on 1 up to 2Hrs to discuss your business and other questions in detail, or for a more hands on approach, a monthly retainer where I am directly in control of your store (more details will needed to be gathered before a $ can be given, several factors will directly effect the Monthly quotation).
